Mumbai: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has become a global star now, thanks to her marriage with Nick Jonas and her American television series Quantico. The actress had established her name at an international level.

In a short span of time, she has become a hot favourite Indian star across the globe. Proving her might in the international arena, a recent survey stated that Priyanka Chopra is the top Indian actress to make maximum impact on people around the world, from October 2018 to October 2019.

According to the report, Priyanka’s name was searched 2.74 million times in 2019, with a monthly search volume of 4.2 million. Apart from Priyanka, the list also includes other Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone and Sunny Leone.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka recently returned to Bollywood with ‘The Sky is Pink’, alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Working on her next venture, the actress returned from Delhi recently, where she was shooting alongisde Rajkummar Rao.

The actress has been juggling her professional commitments in India and US. Earlier, she was trolled for commenting on Delhi smog and air pollution.

“I don’t think either career is mutually exclusive. I feel like if you are willing to take lots of flights, which are bi-continental, and not sleep enough, and fight jet lag, then you can do both,” Priyanka had told PTI while speaking about her professional life.