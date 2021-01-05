Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has said a sequel of her web film, We Can Be Heroes, is in the pipeline. Priyanka Chopra took Tuesday to Twitter to share the update. She also claimed that 44 million households watched the superhero film in the first four weeks of its release.

“Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And… BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix,” Priyanka wrote.

Written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film is a spin-off of his The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl in 3-D and the Spy Kids franchise. Priyanka is seen as ‘Ms Granada’, the leader of an organisation filled with superpowered children. Her role comes with shades of grey.

It follows the children of Earth’s superheroes that have to take on alien invaders that have kidnapped their parents. Rodriguez will return for the sequel.

The film also stars Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang and veteran actor Christopher McDonald. Child stars Akira Akbar, Nathan Blair, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken and Hala Finley are also part of the cast.

Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger, which she has also executive produced. She is currently shooting Text For You, developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers’ Citadel and The Matrix 4.