Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Priyanka Chopra is in a happy space after her marriage with American actor Nick Jonas. Let’s go down the memory lane and have a look at the past relationships of the ‘Quantico’ actress.

The 36-year-old actor Priyanka Chopra, who tied the knot with American actor Nick Jonas, has allegedly dated many celebs. At some point or the other, PeeCee has sparked various controversies for such link-ups.

Aseem Merchant: Talking about the initial days, Priyanka Chopra reportedly dated Aseem Merchant, who was seen in Bollywood movies such as ‘Wanted’ and ‘The Train’. However, with growing stardom and popularity, Priyanka Chopra and Aseem Merchant’s relationship withered away with time.

Harman Baweja: This 38-year-old actor, who grabbed eyeballs with his striking similarity with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, reportedly dated Priyanka Chopra. After working together in three movies, PeeCee chose to part ways with her co-actor. Or you can say, Priyanka Chopra highly ambitious career graph was way higher than Harman Baweja’s Bollywood career.

Shahid Kapoor: Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor brewed enough chemistry in 2009 movie ‘Kaminey’. From growing alleged relationship to rumours of getting engaged in a private ceremony, PeeCee and Sasha stayed in the same apartment for quite some time. However, both parted ways and chose their own respective paths.

Shah Rukh Khan: After SRK and Priyanka Chopra’s onscreen romance in ‘Don’, they sparked quite a thunder with their alleged link-up. Surprisingly, Gauri Khan, who shared a good bond with Priyanka Chopra, asked Shah Rukh Khan to maintain a difference.

Akshay Kumar: Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra featured in many Bollywood movies. Probably, with growing compatibility, in real and reel life, both garnered enough limelight for their alleged relationship. This was not the end of it. As per the sources, Twinkle Khanna asked Akshay Kumar to keep fine a distance from Priyanka Chopra.