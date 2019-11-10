Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra is frequently shuttling between India and the US since her marriage to Nick Jonas. She is currently in India for a movie.

Priyanka is quite active on social media as well. Just a while ago, the actress shared a beautiful morning selfie on her Instagram handle. Her face has a beautiful radiant glow in the picture. Sharing the photo, PeeCee captioned, “The wound is the place where the Light enters you.” – Rumi #setlife #musings”

All set for her first wedding anniversary, reports have that her hubby Nick is planning something really special for PeeCee and we are all waiting to find out what is it. Earlier, the Sky Is Pink actress was in Delhi and had warned fans to stay indoors to avoid health problems due to air pollution.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka will be next seen in the upcoming film, ‘The White Tiger’. The movie will see Rajkummar Rao opposite Priyanka and also features debutant Adarsh Goura. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, it’s the screen adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s eponymous book.

Her last outing at the box office ‘The Sky Is Pink’ which was helmed by Shonali Bose and co-starred Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, and Zaira Wasim managed to do a decent business.