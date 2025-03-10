Koraput: The Sky Is Pink actress has arrived in India. After her mother, Madhu Chopra, confirmed her association with S.S. Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film SSMB 29, excitement among fans has surged. Meanwhile, Priyanka landed at Odisha Airport to begin shooting for the film.

This marks a significant moment for Priyanka as she joins the grand project alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Baahubali director S.S. Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 is a big-budget film featuring top actors. The second phase of filming is currently underway in Odisha, with the cast and crew stationed there. Priyanka has now joined the team.

A photo circulating on Instagram shows Priyanka Chopra posing with fans at Odisha Airport after stepping off the flight.

The Citadel actress looked effortlessly stylish in a black crop top layered with a matching jacket, paired with baggy jeans. She completed her chic look with black boots and a matching cap.