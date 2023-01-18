Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted a special screening of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which has been making waves in Hollywood.

Taking to her social media pages, the actor shared photos with Rajamouli and the Telugu film’s composer MM Keeravaani, who won back to back trophies at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards for the hit track “Naatu Naatu”.

Priyanka sent her best wishes to the RRR team and said she is happy to have contributed to the film’s journey.

“Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations @RRRMovie, @ssrajamouli garu, @mmkeeravaani garu, @AlwaysRamCharan, @tarak9999, @aliaa08, @ajaydevgn, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj #RRRMovie” she tweeted.

Replying to Priyanka’s post, the filmmaker hailed the actor as a “global superwoman”.

“You are a global superwoman! Touched by your heart-warming words and intro. Thank you Priyanka for hosting our show and your kind wishes,” he wrote.

RRR is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s — Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The movie also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearance.

The movie has so far won a Golden Globe for best original song for “Naatu Naatu” as well as two Critics Choice Awards — best foreign language film and best song for “Naatu Naatu”. The song is also in the Oscars longlist.

Earlier this month, Priyanka had hosted a special screening of Last Film Show, India’s official entry for the 2023 Oscars.

The Gujarati-language film has been shortlisted by the Academy for the best international feature film award at the 95th Academy Awards.

The final nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24 and the final awards ceremony will take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also showered praise on Joyland, the official Oscar entry of Pakistan. Directed by first-time filmmaker Saim Sadiq, the movie has also made it to the shortlist for the best international feature film award.

“#Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It’s a must watch,” she tweeted.