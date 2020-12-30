London: In her 17-year long career actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come across many challenging roles. However, in her heart there is special place for Bajirao Mastani, Barfi, and 7 Khoon Maaf. Priyanka Chopra said the three films gave her the most well-rounded characters to play onscreen.

The former ‘Miss World’ made her Hindi film debut in the 2003 action drama The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. The film also featured Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

On her Instagram Stories Tuesday night, Chopra Jonas shared a video montage revisiting the three roles. They were – the devoted wife Kashibai to Maratha warrior Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani (2015), ‘Jhilmil’, a girl with autism, in 2012’s Barfi!, directed by Anurag Basu, and ‘Sussanna’, a woman on a seemingly unending quest for love, in 2011’s 7 Khoon Maaf. The last film was helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

The actor also heaped praises on the directors, describing them as ‘an institution in themselves’. “… Three such amazing, complex characters I’ve played at different points in time, with depth, conflict and resilience & working with three phenomenal directors…” Priyanka wrote in the caption.

Some of her successful and critically acclaimed films also include Aitraaz, Krrish, the Don franchise, Fashion and Mary Kom. For her portrayal of the world boxing champion, Priyanka was honoured with the National Award for best actress. Priyanka has also starred in the critically acclaimed The Sky is Pink.

After spending a decade in the Hindi film industry, Chopra Jonas headed to the West with ABC series Quantico in 2015.

Two years later, she made her Hollywood feature film debut in Baywatch. Then she went on to star in American productions such as A Kid Like Jake, Isn’t It Romantic? and We Can Be Heroes.

Priyanka is currently shooting her upcoming movie Text For You. She is awaiting the release of ‘Netflix film’ The White Tiger, on which she also serves as executive producer. Also starring Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao, the film is slated to be released January 22.

She has a full calendar for 2021. She stars in The Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves, Amazon thriller series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. Then there is Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka is also set to produce a film with ‘Amazon Studios’ on the life of Ma Anand Sheela. She is the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.