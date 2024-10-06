Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy with the shoot of the second season of her upcoming streaming series ‘Citadel’, has shared a leaf from her routine that she follows these days.

Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and dropped several pictures of what her life looks like these days as she swings between her professional and personal duties.

The pictures show her busy with the shoot of ‘Citadel’, her daughter visiting her on the sets of the show, the actress taking a walk with her daughter and engaging in playtime.

She wrote in the caption, “Lately 1 & 2: Nadia is a little different this season #citadel 3: On the tube. 4: Early wrap takes us to the park 5: When she comes to see mama at work 6: And then we go to the park again. 7: Walks, songs and chats 8: Visiting friends @natasha.poonawalla 9: She turned 80! Happy birthday Fran. @mamadjonas 10: When the sun wakes you up in bed 11: Traffic selfie 12,13,14: When the glam is so good @harryjoshhair @yumi_mori 15: Back on a plane. As usual, racing home”.

Earlier, PC had shared a throwback collage of her childhood picture and a picture from the initial phase of her career while discussing evolution. She penned a long caption in which she mentioned her childhood and about her younger self.

She wrote, “Warning: Don’t troll my 9-year-old self. So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a “Boy cut” hairstyle so it wouldn’t be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra ) I went from a “katori cut” to this. so it was a win (with a laughing emoji) and on the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, make-up and wardrobe.. Both pictures were taken less than a decade apart”.

