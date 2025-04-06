Mumbai: For the past few days, there have been multiple news reports about Priyanka Chopra being roped in as the leading lady in Allu Arjun and Atlee’s next. However, these speculations are false.

A source close to the project confirmed that Atlee’s directorial starring Allu Arjun is a huge-scale film, and the anticipation is immense. Since the project became public knowledge, many names have been rumored to be attached to it. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among those mentioned, but she has never been part of this film. Any reports suggesting otherwise are purely speculative.”

It would be exciting to see who ends up being paired opposite Allu Arjun in this highly anticipated drama.

If the reports are to be believed, this yet-to-be-titled film will have Allu Arjun playing a dual role, contrary to the earlier buzz of the movie having two heroes. AA’s team has confirmed that the project will only have Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Being in the initial stages, further details regarding the cast, crew, and plot of the untitled flick have been kept under wraps for now.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa-2, which went to become massive success and broke many box office records.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently busy filming for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29. She was recently shooting a movie in Odisha.

The diva will be seen sharing the screen opposite Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next.

Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, the project is believed to star Mahesh Babu in a role inspired by Lord Hanuman.

According to the reports, the ambitious project will be made on a massive budget of Rs 900–Rs 1,000 crores. This much-talked-about drama is likely to be made in two parts.

For those who do not know, SSMB29 will mark Priyanka’s return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. Her last Telugu film industry release was P Ravi Shankar’s 2002 romantic entertainer Apuroopam.

IANS