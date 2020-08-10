Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra loves pushups, especially when her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, is involved in the activity.

In a new Instagram post, Priyanka is seen with Nick during their workout session. In the image, Priyanka sits on Nick’s back while the singer continues his workout. The couple sports matching all-black workout gear.

“Push ups are my favourite exercise,” she wrote with the photograph.

Earlier this month, Priyanka and Nick introduced their new family member through Instagram. The 38-year-old actress and the musician, 27, shared that they have adopted a dog, who they have named Panda.

The actress introduced the puppy by sharing a set of photographs of the couple with Panda.

“Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda,” Priyanka captioned her post, adding, “We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix…. and those eyes… and the ears!!!”

Nick shared the same set of images and captioned his post: “Welcome to the family Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we’re already in love.”