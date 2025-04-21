Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra has never failed to make heads turn with her flawless beauty, especially her spotless skin. However, now the former Miss World has asked for advice from the netizens on how to her rid of that one stubborn spot on the face, that simply won’t leave.

Sharing a video from the car on her IG stories, PeeCee said, “So, I am on my way home, super tired. You know, when that one annoying spot doesn’t leave? This guy is mine (Pointing at the pimple). It’s been like two months, why are you still hanging out, go away. Any suggestions?”

Priyanka also clarified that she got the spot checked by a dermatologist and it turned out to be simply a pimple and nothing more.”To everyone asking in concern, first of all, thank you. I have checked it out with a derm (dermatologist) and it’s just a pimple. And it’s okay to have them. She has just hung around more than she is welcomed, and now I am over it…Please go,” she said signing out.

On Saturday, Priyanka made everyone go gaga as she looked flawless even after being on a flight for more than 24 hours.

Taking to her Instagram, PeeCee shared a close-up selfie. The diva’s skin looked smooth and glowing, even under close inspection and lighting. The Barfi actress looked fascinating with minimal make-up, subtle eyeshadow, defined brows, and a soft pink glossy lip.

“Skin is skinning even after being on a plane for 24 hours, thank you, @fabricioormonde,” Priyanka mentioned in the caption.

Additionally, PeeCee dropped a picture showing a flight map displaying a route over India, from Hyderabad. The green dotted line marked the flight’s path.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/stories/priyankachopra/3615612242290484553/?hl=en

Talking about her professional commitments, Priyanka is working on SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29, opposite Mahesh Babu.

The project will mark Priyanka’s return to the Telugu cinema after almost 23 years. Her last Tollywood release was P Ravi Shankar’s 2002 romantic entertainer Apuroopam.