New Delhi: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is shooting for Netflix’s The White Tiger in the national capital.
Priyanka Saturday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her getting driven to the film’s set.
“Early morning shoot, when it is still middle of the night. Fun!,” Priyanka said in the video.
The White Tiger, adapted from Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel of the same name. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.
Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora. It also stars Rajkummar Rao.
So looking forward to these two projects. Working with both @rodriguez and #RaminBahrani is like night and day, and that’s so exciting for me. Between #TheSkyIsPink releasing at @tiff_net next week, filming #WeCanBeHeroes and bringing one of my favorite books to life, #WhiteTiger, as both an actor and EP, looks like it will be an awesome end to the year. @netflix