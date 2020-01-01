New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra who spends most of her time abroad these days in the US has showcased all her achievements in a video and posted it on Instagram. From being awarded by UNICEF to having her wax sculpture at New York’s Madame Tussauds installed, the year 2019 was quite eventful and her latest Instagram post proves it.

The 37-year-old Priyanka shared the video, which announced all the milestones she has achieved in the year gone by. Some of the snippets show her posing beside her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, clips from her American film Isn’t It Romantic and snippets from Jonas Brothers’ track Sucker, in which Priyanka shared screen space with her singer husband Nick Jonas for the first time.

See Link: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B6wghMeJ0WU/

However, then there are other intesting snippets also. The clip also shows Priyanka’s popular MET Gala and Cannes looks, her contribution as a goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, her speech at 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball (where she was rewarded for her contribution towards a number of social causes as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador for child rights, her memorable moments from her last film The Sky Is Pink and her photoshoot for a magazine cover, for which she trended for days.

Sharing the clip, Priyanka Chopra expressed gratitude and wrote: “Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you, God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude.”

Priyanka has several films in the pipeline in 2020 such as Netflix’s White Tiger, in which she will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Other than that, she will also feature in Robert Rodriguez’s Netflix film We Can Be Heroes, which is a superhero movie for kids.

PNN & Agencies