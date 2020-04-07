Mumbai: American pop singer and actor Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas has opened up about his love for ‘paneer’.

During a recent interview with ‘Today’, Nick Jonas was quizzed if he loves samosas, to which he replied: “I do, but I am more of a paneer guy.” The singer has reportedly admitted in the interview that samosas being fried and not a healthy option, he is not too fond of them.

We assume, ‘desi girl’ Chopra Priyanka must be cooking some delectable paneer preparations at home which has made her husband fall in love with it!

Well these days ‘paneer samosas’ are available. One will have to wait for some more time to find Nick’s take on that. The quicker he tastes the delicacy, the better off he will be to make the right choice.

However, not just Priyanka Chopra and paneer, Nick is also fond of another Indian thing, and that is the peppy dance numbers in Hindi films. Recently, a video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dancing with ‘Aankh Marey’ went viral on social media.

IANS