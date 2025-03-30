Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Jaipur, Rajasthan and showcased a glimpse of a new “friend” she made.

Priyanka took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a string of glimpses. The first was taken from a top of what seems like a building showcasing the nightlights of the city.

For the caption, she wrote: “Gorgeous” along with a geotag of “Jaipur, Rajasthan.”

She then shared a video of a portrait and could be heard saying, “View from my bed. Gorgeous.”

She later shared a video of a peacock sauntering around the garden, and Priyanka welcomed it by saying, “Good morning, friend.”

The actress did not reveal the details about her visit to The Pink City.

In other news, March 21, Priyanka compiled a special social media post after witnessing husband, Nick Jonas’s, Broadway musical “The Last Five Years”.

Sharing a couple of glimpses from her night out, the diva dropped an appreciation post for the The Last Five Years team.

Calling the show ‘special, Priyanka wrote, “I still cannot get over what I saw last night. This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented…Who else has seen the previews yet? @thelastfiveyears on #broadway”.

Last month, Priyanka took her ‘first theatre trip’ to see Nick’s Broadway production “The Last Five Years.” The couple was joined by their daughter, Malti.

Nick shared some photos from their trip on social media. In one of the photos, little Malti could be seen pointing towards a poster of Nick. The other images flaunted the posters and hoardings of the show outside the theatre.

“Three week countdown until @thelastfiveyears opens! So special having the fam with me for our first trip to the theatre today (red heart emoji) @priyankachopra @thelastfiveyears”, Nick captioned the post.

Priyanka is currently busy with SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29, alongside Mahesh Babu. Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, the project is being shot in Odisha.

SSMB29 will mark Priyanka’s return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. She last appeared in P Ravi Shankar’s 2002 romantic entertainer Apuroopam.

IANS