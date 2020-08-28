Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra has shared a couple of selfies from her day at work, and her pop star husband Nick Jonas cannot stop gushing with all his heart.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the sunkissed selfies while at work. She can be seen posing at her work station in a yellow outfit with sunlight falling on her face. In another snapshot, she is seen lying on the couch with her hair and make-up right on point.

“Day at the office,” she wrote with the images.

Priyanka received compliments for her pictures from her colleagues including Mindy Kaling, who wrote #HumanSunbeam” and her husband Nick who dropped many heart shaped emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has finished writing her memoir titled “Unfinished”. She has revealed that the work was a result of introspection and reflection into her life.