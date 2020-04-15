New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the plight of migrant labourers and the poor amid lockdown. She also expressed unhappiness on the use of force against the migrants in Bandra in Mumbai on Tuesday.

She asked why the railway tickets were being booked when there was a lockdown.

She tweeted, “Why the poor and labourers are facing problems, why the decisions are not taken considering them, why they are left to their fate during lockdown and why the tickets were booked and why special trains were not plied.”

“The migrants are out of money, stock of ration has also exhausted. They are feeling insecure, wanting to go homes. They should be provided with facilities. Now also they can be helped with planning, labourers are the backbone of the country. Modiji please help them, for God’s sake,” she added.

The congress also criticised the use of force and appealed for compassion and said that repression is unforgivable.

Congress leader Anand Sharma urged the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers and the administration to give them back their dignity and rights. “Give them roti not lathis, this repression is an unforgivable crime against humanity,” he said.

“Heart rendering to see the plight of migrant labourers and workers – starving children, hungry men and women, desperately waiting for food and relief. This inhuman treatment of our poor countrymen is a shame and blot on Indian democracy,” added Anand Sharma.

Mumbai Police Tuesday resorted to mild lathi charge when sections of the restive hordes threatened to go out of control in Mumbai’s Bandra.