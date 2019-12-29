New Delhi: The youth wing of the Congress staged a demonstration Sunday near the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here against police ‘manhandling’ party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The protesters were detained by Delhi police personnel as soon as they tried to march towards the UP Bhawan from the nearby Assam Bhawan in South Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV, who led the protesters, said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister should immediately resign for the ‘shameful’ behaviour of the state police with Priyanka.

“The UP government has sent many people in jails and now the state police are manhandling senior political leaders. It has lost all moral and social right to remain in power,” IYC media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey alleged.

The alleged incident occurred Saturday in Lucknow when the Congress leader was heading to the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.

Priyanka claimed that the police tried to stop her, she was surrounded, held by the throat by a female cop and pushed by another as she was walking towards Darapuri’s residence in Indiranagar’s Sector 18.

UP Police have termed the allegations ‘false’. Meanwhile Priyanka’s husband Robert Vadra lauded the Congress general secretary Sunday for reaching out to people who need her and said there is no crime to be with those in grief.

He also shared a video on Twitter of Priyanka Gandhi being ‘manhandled’ by women cops of UP Police while trying to stop her from meeting the family of former IPS officer S R Darapuri.

“I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by the woman cops. While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her and she fell down. But she was determined and she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri,” said Robert.

In the video, Priyanka can be seen riding pillion on a two-wheeler.

“I am proud of you Priyanka for being compassionate and for reaching out to the people who need you. What you did was correct and there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief,” Robert also wrote.

