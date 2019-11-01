Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are going to celebrate their first anniversary very soon.

Priyanka and Nick have been working tirelessly since their wedding but at the same time, spending as much time together as possible. In such a situation, the question arises how they manage to do so. Priyanka during an interview revealed the simple rule they follow to run the marriage well.

“Nick and I cannot live more than two-three weeks without seeing each other. Wherever we are in the world, we stay in touch and make video calls all the time. It is important to make an effort to involve the other person in your life. We do this,” PeeCee in an interview to Hindustan Times.

“Nowadays you see married people, they keep put a lot of pressure on themselves and their relationships. If I do too much work then it doesn’t work (people think), it’s really unfair,” she added.

Priyanka and Nick were married in Hindu and Christian customs at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur.

After Karva Chauth, the actress celebrated Diwali with her American in-laws. Pictures of Priyanka’s Diwali celebrations went viral on social media.

On the professional front, PeeCee recently made a comeback with The Sky Is Pink. It also co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.