Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday questioned the claims of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on the law and order situation after a rape victim was set on fire in Unnao.

“Yesterday the home minister of the country and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister clearly lied that law and order in Uttar Pradesh has become better. Seeing such incidents everyday angers the mind. BJP leaders should now come out of false propaganda,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress leader also tagged a news report of the incident in which a rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze early Thursday morning by five men.

PTI