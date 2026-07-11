Bhubaneswar: A 2025-batch probationer IPS officer of the Odisha cadre has sought to resign from the service even before getting a formal posting, days after Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Meena sought to quit his position citing personal reasons.

C A Ramdas (33) is undergoing the first phase of training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. He was allotted the Odisha cadre after he qualified for the civil service exam last year.

“Yes, the government has received the resignation letter from Ramdas, a probationer IPS officer undergoing training. He is yet to join any field work, and the reason for his resignation has not been ascertained yet,” a senior officer said.

Days earlier, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena (37), a 2013-batch IPS officer, sent his resignation letter for “personal reasons”. Though Meena submitted his resignation a month ago, it has not been accepted yet.

The frequent resignation of young IPS officers from the Odisha cadre has raised eyebrows, with senior officers saying that it seems the present generation of officers lacks patience.