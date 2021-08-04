Lathore: MGNREGS projects are supposed to create job opportunities and income for the rural populace, but irregularities have scuttled their objective in some cases.

Halanbhatta panchayat under Turekela block of Bolangir district is a case in point. Acting on the allegation, the district social audit officer has started an investigation into the matter Tuesday.

However, many people have expressed unhappiness over the investigation and demanded a high-level probe.

Locals, including Iswar Hans, Pabitra Pradhan, Balaram Hans, Hemanta Hans and Ucchan Nial, said that there is need for a high level probe into irregularities.

According to reports, a road was laid from Bhalukuna village to Kharli at a cost of Rs 9.5 lakh in 2020-21, while Rs 9 lakh was spent for another project.

However, it is alleged that the work was botched up, while job card holders were not paid their wages.

Locals alleged that Gaon Sathi, GRS, a junior engineer and some panchayat staff had misappropriated funds by fudging the names of the beneficiaries.

They had taken up the issue with the BDO, the Collector, the PD and the Labour Minister.

Locals said that during the investigation, some people created ruckus deliberately while the district social audit officer was checking files. They warned of moving court if the matter is not probed by a high-level team.

Villagers said that such irregularities are common in the rural job scheme at a time when both the Central and the state governments are laying stress on effective implementation of the scheme in rural areas so that migrant returnees and local labourers get the opportunity to earn at these trying times.

Sadly, concerns raised by the government have allegedly been ignored during execution of projects in Turekela, one of the migration-prone areas in Bolangir.

Scores of local people facing shortage of work are deprived of their rights under the MGNREGS. The villagers observed that use of machines has had an adverse effect on earning scope of the poorest in the area.

PNN