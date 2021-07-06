Malkangiri: The Malkangiri administration has initiated an investigation into the alleged construction of a road in Akarpali village of the district by the Chhattisgarh government, a report said. The action came following publication of media reports, including in the Orissa POST. A team of district officials comprising tehsildar Gunanidhi Nayak, BDO Ajay Kumar Pradhan, the local revenue inspector and the local public representatives visited Akarpali village Monday and took stock of the development.

The team members also verified the stone pillars that have been used as demarcating lines between the states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. During verification, it was found that the neighbouring state has trespassed into Akarpali village in Malkangiri district and constructed a 500-metre-long road there.

However, the actual reason behind the construction of the road is yet to be ascertained.

When contacted, tehsildar Nayak said that a report will be prepared and submitted to the DRDA project director for action. BDO Pradhan said that subsequent action will be taken by the Revenue department officials.

Notably, Akarpali revenue village is in Matapaka panchayat under Sadar block of Malakangiri district. The Sukma district in Chhattisgarh is located about one kilometre from Akarpali village.

The Mangipali-Darba village in Chhattisgarh is about one kilometre from Akarpali village on Akarpali-Sukma road. The border line between the two states is drawn at the Mangipali-Darba village.