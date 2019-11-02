Bhubaneswar: The state unit of All India Parents’ Association (AIPA) Saturday sought the intervention of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) to enquire into the alleged sexual harassment of a minor boy by senior student of a private English medium school in the Capital city.

AIPA state president Pradipta Kumar Nayak, the victim boy’s father and other members of the outfit Saturday submitted a memorandum to the Commission to this effect.

The AIPA complained that a Class IX student of a reputed school at BJB Nagar here has allegedly sexually abused the victim, a Class V student of the same school October 31, 2019. As per the allegations, the accused senior called the victim outside when a teacher was taking the class. The accused took him to a bathroom and sexually abused him there. He also threatened him not to divulge the matter before anyone.

However, the victim revealed the whole episode before his parents after he failed to bear with pain in his private part. The parents brought it to the notice of the school authorities but they tried hush up the matter.

The parent later approached the AIPA that submitted an application before the commission urging it to direct the Deputy Commissioner of Police to enquire into the incident and take stringent action against the school.

AIPA also urged the commission to find out whether CCTV cameras have been installed on the school premises or not. It also requested the OSCPCR to investigate whether the private educational Institutions in the City are following the instructions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2005.