Nayagarh/Odagaon: Irregularities worth Rs 2.5 crore in various projects under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) have allegedly been committed in Odagaon range under Nayagarh forest division. A standing committee of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) which conducted an investigation found preliminary evidence of corruption. The committee found that machines were rampantly used in the MGNREGS projects instead of manual labour while information plaques were not set up near the project sites.

After reports of irregularities appeared in various sections of the media, the Forest department tried to conceal the evidences by redoing some of the works, it was alleged. “After the irregularities surfaced, records and cash books are being checked. If need arises, ZP will recommend an investigation by an expert team,” said Debasish Patnaik, chairperson of the Zilla Parishad.

Reports said, three check dams and over 90 stone-packed dykes have been constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore funded by CAMPA and MGNREGS in Gochha reserve forest under Odagaon range. However, there were media reports about massive irregularities in the projects.

Thereafter, Congress demanded an investigation into the scam. People’s representatives had raised the issue at the meetings of Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad. They all pressed for an impartial probe into the irregularities. Block chairperson Loknath Sahoo had accepted a proposal August 19 for a Vigilance probe while Patnaik had September 14 decided that the matter will be investigated. However, days rolled on, but no steps were taken. It has been alleged that some leaders are involved in the scam and hence there was delay in conducting a thorough probe.

Later a standing committee of the Zilla Parishad comprising vice-chairperson Bishnupirya Behera, members Saroj Ransingh and Sanjukta Padhiary, chief executive officer Subash Chandra Ray, assistant conservator of Forests Himansu Sekhar Muduli, ranger Asish Kumar Kahnr and forester Sandhyarani Nayak carried out inspection of the projects and unearthed the irregularities. The cash book records, files and MB books of all such works will be checked and an expert team may further look into the matter. DFO Khyama Sarangi said that after the irregularities surfaced some projects had been redone.