Malkangiri/Chitrakonda: Even as the establishment of the Gurupriya bridge in Chitrakonda reservoir completes three years Monday, there remain numerous villages where basic facilities still elude people, a report said.

The establishment of the bridge ushered in a new era of hope, progress and prosperity for the inhabitants of 151 villages living in the cut-off areas of Chitrakonda reservoir.

Since then three years have passed but residents in many villages continue to lead a life of utter neglect and impoverishment.

Many a problems of the people in the cut-off areas have been resolved in between these three years but still a lot more needs to be done to fully integrate the people with the mainland of the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the bridge July 26, 2018, which proved to be a game changer for the people of cut-off areas by bringing in a change in the lives and livelihood of people.

The Chief Minister while unveiling the bridge named the cut-off areas of the reservoir as Swabhiman Anchal and announced a Rs 100 crorepackage for the area.

The funds sanctioned were spent on construction of roads, electrification works, healthcare facilities and fish farming as a part of livelihood projects for the residents.

Reports said that the Chitrakonda soil embankment project in Malkangiri district was constructed for establishment of Chitrakonda hydro-electricity plant and to provide irrigation facilities to the farmlands in the area.

Over 151 villages were severed from the mainland due to construction of the hydro-electricity project. The then state government had rehabilitated and relocated a handful of the displaced people while the rest 80 per cent displaced had cleared the jungles in undivided Koraput district and settled there.

The 151 villages severed from the mainland of the state comprise nine panchayats. Left with no other option, the people in these cut-off villages continued to travel in the reservoir and eked out their living by taking up shifting cultivation by clearing jungles.

The opening of the Gurupriya bridge opened up new avenues for the residents. The fishermen living in the area were encouraged with incentives to start fish cultivation. They were also provided with fishing boats and nets to earn a better living.

The administration is also giving small loans to residents for ginger and turmeric cultivation. Self-help groups were formed in various villages and the people were encouraged to take up goatery, livestock, poultry and vegetable farming.

They were also provided with quality fertilisers and agricultural equipment to carry out their work. Many areas were electrified and power supply was made available to people in the households.

Pucca roads were constructed and power supply was made available to Janbai, Badapada, Paparmetla, Jodamba, Dhuliput, Ralegeda, Gajalmamudi, Jantapai, Paplur, Kur umanur and Nakamamudi villages from Chitrakonda.

The residents in the area witnessed electric lights after long years. However, despite all the development there still remain lot many villages where basic facilities elude the residents.

They continue to risk their lives by travelling in dingy boats in the reservoir to reach their village and to reach the mainland at Chitrakonda.

The district administration has provided a boat ambulance to ferry pregnant women and children across the reservoir to the hospital which is on the mainland.

Schools have been established but lack of teachers has hit the classroom studies. However, kin continue to carry the patients on cots or slings to board the ambulance on the reservoir as many villages in these nine panchayats do not have a good road.

The infrastructure development has brought about a change in the mindset of the villagers. They are no more supporting the Maoists nowadays. Five BSF camps and three police stations have been established in the area to provide security to the residents.

PNN