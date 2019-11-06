Malkangiri: Even as the district level paddy procurement committee geared up for paddy procurement for the current kharif season in Malkangiri district, authorities have decided to take strong action against the civil supply department and the regulatory marketing committee (RMC) if paddy is received from farmers without tokens.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Secretary and Commissioner Vir Vikram Yadav discussed with rice millers, civil supplies officers, RMC members and LAMPS officials about various measures for smooth procurement of kharif paddy in the district. The commissioner wanted officials to ensure that farmers do not face any problem during procurement.

According to sources, paddy procurement for kharif crop season in FY 2019-20 is about to start from November 15. Before holding the meeting, Yadav had visited various areas in the district and reviewed progress of various schemes related to farmers.

During his visit, he instructed officials of LAMPS, rice millers and civil supplies officer to give importance to farmers’ welfare and interest by streamlining the procurement system and removing bottlenecks.

“If any farmer keeps his/her paddy sacks in the mandis without having tokens from procurement centers, their paddy sacks will be seized by the civil supplies department and regulatory marketing committee,” Yadav said.

He said strong action will be taken against farmers who are found stocking their paddy without tokens at the procurement centers. The commissioner instructed millers to immediately lift the paddy of farmers, who have got tokens.

At the meeting, some rice millers pointed out that they will suffer loss if paddy was later found to be of substandard quality.

Yadav advised millers to procure paddy only after getting the standard of the paddy tested through RMC. Notably, the rate of general FAQ (fair average quality) of paddy was fixed at Rs 1815 per quintal and FAQ-A grade paddy at Rs 1835.

Later, the commissioner visited various villages in Malkangiri district and reviewed progress of various schemes and projects in the district.

Yadav discussed with farmers about their problems during paddy procurement and reviewed the special system made by SHGs for paddy procurement in the district.