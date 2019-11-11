Baripada: The district-level paddy procurement committee has set a target to procure 9.91 lakh tones of paddy from farmers in the current kharif season in Mayurbhanj district.

A meeting of the district-level paddy procurement committee was held in this connection at DRDA conference hall Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Collector Vineet Bhardwaj in the presence of Morada MLA Rajkishore Das, Udal MLA Bhaskar Madhei, Badasahi MLA Sanatan Bijuli, Zilla Paraishad chairperson Sujata Murmu, district civil supplies officer Kishore Kumar Moharana, secretary of RMC, millers, representatives of farmers and civil supplies officials.

The meeting discussed the revised guidelines on paddy procurement. With target set at 9.91 lakh tones, farmers have been advised to furnish their identity and register the quantum of their farmland online before procurement.

It has been learnt that already 40,543 farmers have registered their names through LAMPSs and cooperative societies.

It was also decided that the procurement will start from November 30, while farmers will be paid the MSP for their produce within two days of the procurement.

The committee has decided that procurement will be carried out through 52 LAMPSs and cooperative societies with coordination of the district civil supplies department, RMC and DRCS.

Millers were directed to lift the procured paddy within 24 hours of procurement, while the MSP of the paddy will be credited in to the bank accounts of the farmers within 48 hours.

For smooth management of paddy procurement, special squads will be formed at the district, sub-divisional and block levels under the supervision of VAW, BDO, civil supplies officers, sub-collector, MDs of LAMPSs, GPEOs and farmers’ representatives.