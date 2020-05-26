Mumbai: The Producers Guild of India Monday revealed that the body has drafted a fresh set of rules for shooting films, television and OTT series, which will be strictly adhered to once filming activity begins after the lockdown has been lifted.

The new rules will be put in place once permission is granted by the government to resume shooting.

This was revealed by the Guild along with a special note they posted on Twitter in order to thank Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film & TV industry to resume work safely. In the link below are the Guild’s recommended SOPs, to be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities,” tweeted @producers_guild.

Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film & TV industry to resume work safely. In the link below are the Guild’s recommended SOPs, to be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities.https://t.co/qTUvz1iKaM — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) May 25, 2020

The Guild wishes to follow strict precautionary measures that will include maintaining social distancing norms on sets, regular sanitising of filming locations, and maintenance of cleanliness in restrooms. Protocol also demands that all cast, crew and on-set staff of a unit will have to report at least 45 minutes before commencement of a shoot.