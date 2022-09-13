Koraput: Professor Chakradhar Tripathi has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Koraput’s Central University and will be taking charge soon, sources informed Tuesday. The post had been lying vacant since the demise of then VC Professor I Ramabrahmam. Overall, the position has been lying vacant for more than one year. Prior to his new assignment, Professor Tripathi was teaching in the Visva Bharati University at Santiniketan in West Bengal.

Professor Tripathi is a renowned scholar. He is known to have taken initiatives to advocate ideologies of Utkala Mani Gopabandhu Das. The Hindi translation of ‘Gopabandhu Rachanabali’ has started under his guidance and supervision.