Bhubaneswar: Professor Geetanjali Dash was appointed Friday by the Odisha government as the new vice-chancellor of Berhampur University. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal made the announcement through a press release.

A statement from the state government read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub Section(1) read with Sub Section(7) of Section 6 of Odisha Universities Act 1989, Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Ganeshi Lal appoints Professor Geetanjali Dash as the new VC of state’s premier Berhampur University.

The statement further mentions that Professor Dash has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Berhampur University for a period of four years with effect from the date she assumes office as such or until further orders whichever is earlier.

Dash, a retired professor of political science in Fakir Mohan University, has more than 36 years of teaching experience including 12 years as professor. She has authored five and successfully guided four Ph.D and 35 M.Phil scholars.