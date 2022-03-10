New Delhi: Like in every other elections, the Assembly polls in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa have thrown up some surprise results with some heavyweights biting the dust. Then again there are some star politicians who have continued to woo the voters with their charisma. Here’s list of prominent winners and losers.

Winners

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant defeats Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of 600 votes

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh defeats Congress rival P Saratchandra Singh by 16,000 votes.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath wins Gorakhpur seat by a margin of over 54,000 votes

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wins Karhal Assembly constituency Pradesh by over 61,000 votes.

Losers

Punjab Congress Chief Navjyot Singh Sidhu beaten by 6,750 votes by AAP’s Jeevanjyot Kaur.

Ex-Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parikar contesting as an Independent candidate loses to BJP’s Atanasio Monserratte.

Two-time Punjab CM Amarinder Singh loses to AAP’s Ajit Pal Singh Kohli by 19,873 votes.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi loses from both seats he contested – Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

BJP turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya loses in the Fazilnagar Assembly Constituency by over 23,000 votes after contesting on a SP ticket.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami beaten by Bhuwan Kapri by a margin of over 7,000 votes.

Uttar Pradesh (403 seats)

BJP 266 (-56)

SP 132 (+80)

INC 2 (-5)

BSP 1 (-18)

Others 2 (-1)

Punjab (117 seats)

AAP 92 (+72)

INC 18 (-59)

Akali Dal 4 (-11)

BJP 2 (-1)

Others 1 (-1)

Uttarakhand (70 seats)

BJP 48 (-9)

INC 18 (+7)

BSP 2 (+2)

Others 2 (0)

Manipur (60 seats)

BJP 29 (+8)

NPP 9 (+5)

INC 7 (-21)

JDU 5 (+5)

Others 10 (+3)

Goa (40 seats)

BJP 19 (+6)

INC 12 (-8)

MGP 2 (-2)

AAP 2 (+2)

Others 2 (-1)