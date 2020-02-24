Anandapur: Ghasipura police in Keonjhar district have detained five persons for their alleged involvement in abducting a woman and attempting to outrage her modesty Sunday evening.

On being tipped off about the abducted women, the police conducted raids at the quarters of a Class IV employee of the Water Resources Department and rescued the woman. Acting on her complaint, the police detained the five persons.

The woman, a resident of Jajpur district, had come to visit Saturday one of her relative’s houses here. While she was waiting at the Salapada bus stand to return home, Sunday evening, five persons forced her into a car and took her to the quarters of the Water Resources Department employee.

The police on being informed by witnesses at the bus stand regarding the abduction launched a raid and traced the woman to where she had been confined.

The woman later told the police that attempts to rape her were made and she was also physically assaulted.

Police are questioning the five detained as well as the woman to trace the truth.

PNN