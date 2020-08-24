New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 tests per million rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore, the Health Ministry said Monday. The Health Ministry underlined that a key component in India’s COVID-19 response has been early identification of cases. This has been done by timely and aggressive testing.

The number of people recuperating from COVID-19 has crossed 23 lakh pushing the recovery rate to over 75 per cent. The case fatality rate (CFR) has further dropped to 1.85 per cent, the ministry said.

“A key component in India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been early identification of positive cases. This has been done by timely and aggressive testing,” the ministry said. “Prompt identification and isolation synced with efficient treatment have led to the rising number of recoveries. The low and declining mortality due to COVID-19 has happened due to the same reason,” the Health Ministry underlined.

A cumulative 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested up to August 23 with 6,09,917 being done Sunday. Easy access to testing through expanded diagnostic lab network across the country has given a substantial boost to the figures.

India has also seen a rise in the tests per million per day, as advised by WHO. It has advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population as a measure for comprehensive surveillance.

With a single-day spike of 61,408 infections, India’s COVID-19 tally mounted Monday to 31,06,348. The death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.