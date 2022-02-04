The month of February is very special for lovers. Valentines express love to their partners this month. If you also want to make your Valentine’s Week special and want to spend time alone with your partner, then you can plan a special trip. There are many such romantic places in the country where you can go for a walk with your partner. Some of the romantic destinations are best to visit in the month of February. Here you can not only enjoy the natural beauty, but also spend some special time with your partner. When you propose your partner in the midst of beautiful views, she will not be able to refuse. While planning a trip with your partner, you can include these romantic places in the list.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

If you are fond of natural beauty and mountains, then you can go to the city of Ooty in Tamil Nadu with a partner. Ooty is a very romantic place. For the couple, this place is no less than a paradise. The couple’s romance will double amidst the cold icy winds. There are many beautiful lakes there such as Ooty Lake, Pykara Lake, Emerald Lake, Upper Bhavani Lake and Kamaraj Sagar Lake, where you can spend time with your partner.

Kumarakom, Kerala

The town of Kumarakom is situated on the banks of Vembanad Lake in Kerala, which is a very beautiful place. Couples can enjoy a backwater cruise in Kumarakom. You can also book a private boat to enjoy the beauty of the city from all sides in the middle of the lake.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Couples can go on a trip to Nainital in the month of February. Nainital is one of the most beautiful places in Uttarakhand. Here you can enjoy the mountain, lake, snowfall with your partner. In the winter season, the beauty of this place becomes more attractive. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, you can spend quality time with your partner in Nainital.