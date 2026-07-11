Dhamnagar: The ongoing protest against a proposed government liquor shop in Nadigaon panchayat under this block in Bhadrak district has now turned into a full-fledged public movement.

The matter came to the fore after hundreds of women and men gathered at the district Collectorate Thursday and submitted a memorandum to the district administration demanding that the proposal be withdrawn. After submitting the memorandum, the protesters marched in a rally from the Collector’s Office to the SP Office, where they submitted another memorandum.

They then proceeded to the District Excise Office and handed over yet another memorandum to the Excise department officials. The protesters raised a united demand: “Under no circumstances will we allow a liquor shop to be opened in our panchayat.” According to the villagers, the proposed site for the liquor shop is located within 200 metres of a school, panchayat office, and revenue inspector’s office.

Since the location lies in the middle of the village, it witnesses the daily movement of women, students, and residents. They expressed concern that opening a liquor shop at such a sensitive location would disturb the social environment and pose risks to the safety and security of women and children.

Women alleged, “Opening a liquor shop in the middle of our village is no different from opening one inside our own homes. We will never tolerate it.” The villagers warned that if the administration does not cancel the proposal for the liquor shop, they will intensify their agitation in the coming days.