Dhenkanal: Acting on a tip-off, Dhenkanal town police Sunday busted a prostitution racket operating from a guest house in Shasan area of Dhenkanal district.

Police also arrested three persons including the owner of the guest house, his son and a woman for allegedly operating the sex racket under relevant sections of the IPC and rescued several women from the house. Three others, including a woman, fled the spot.

From preliminary investigation, police came to know that prostitution in the guest house had been going on for some time now and the father-son duo — owners of the house — were running the racket.

Several women from various parts of Dhenkanal and Angul district were part of the racket.

Local residents of the area had turned suspicious about the activities and informed police about the racket.

The rescued women were sent to a correction home while a detailed probe into the modus operandi of the racket is underway.

