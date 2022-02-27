New Delhi: Besides being the largest organ, our skin is also quite adaptable-when seasons gradually roll on from one to another, it acclimatises to the prevalent one. But even something as adaptable can react adversely when faced with sudden, brutal climate changes.

Blame it on climate change

As a rule, a sizable variety of skin conditions and diseases are aggravated by climate change. Inflammatory skin conditions such as dermatitis or eczema are likely to flare up when air pollution or stress is on the rise, as is the case with skin allergies. So, how do you know if it’s dehydration that’s ailing your skin or dryness?

Dehydration or Dryness?

Dehydrated skin is completely different from dry skin. The former only lacks water and is a condition, while the latter needs additional natural oils or sebum to restore it to health and is a skin type. While dry skin is something you are usually born with, the prevailing season, hormones or the skin’s age may also play spoilsport and cause sebaceous glands to produce less than enough oils to keep it lubricated. Dry skin can also be a result of some health issues.

If your skin is dehydrated, it can co-exist with symptoms such as dullness, under-eye dark circles, itchiness, patchy skin along with the increased incidence of fine wrinkles. And if you are battling general dehydration characterised by dry mouth, light-headedness, etc., then your skin is also bound to suffer from the same.

Dry skin can show signs such as irritated red skin that is scaly with white flakes and is regularly associated with skin diseases such as eczema, psoriasis, etc.

How to treat dehydrated and dry skin?

Dehydrated: Dehydrated skin is in dire need of water; so increasing water intake always helps, as will reduction in consumption of diuretics such as caffeine that drains water from the body. In addition, if you add an external barrier in the form of an emollient or cream to the outer layer of your skin, you’re making additional preparation to protect it from moisture loss.

Dry: Dry skin type, on the other hand, needs intense careï¿½from within as well as on the outside and usually all year round. While during in-between climates, it fares more poorly, the skin type in general needs additional care. So, in the present climate, ensure that you keep your skin moisturised at all times and keep it away from too much water and definitely hot water. Absolutely nothing dries the skin out more than these factors and harsh chemicals. So choose only the heaviest emollients that are chemical-free.

You may also consider adding a humidifier to the house during the winter months and this sometimes hot, sometimes cold climate. If you still feel the need for something extra, after the daily nighttime CTM regime, consider adding a gel mask to the bed. This will keep your skin cocooned in moisture all the hours you’re asleep and on waking you will find plump happy skin waiting to be revealed,

In this weather, you will find plant, seed or nut oils such as shea, almond and coconut nourishing for dry skin care while lactic and citric acids work great for the dehydrated condition.