Berhampur: Protecting environment is everybody’s responsibility, said Dharitri and OrissaPOST Editor Tathagata Satpathy, while addressing a programme on conservation of house sparrows held at Banthapalli village under Kukudakhandi block of Ganjam district on the occasion of National Bird Day Sunday.

Satpathy joined the programme as the Chief Guest while the publications’ Chief Executive Adyasha Satpathy attended it as the Guest of Honour. Wildlife expert Akash Ranjan Rath from Jungle Lore Foundation in Puri attended the event as the chief speaker. Similarly, Banthapalli sarpanch Kamini Nayak and Anchalik Vikash Parishad president Sagar Kumar Patra also attended the programme.

The Dharitri Editor emphasised the shared responsibility of all in protecting the environment. Drawing an analogy to elephants, he explained how elephants feed on the upper branches of trees, allowing smaller plants below to thrive—a natural cycle showcasing the interconnectedness of life.

He said, “We may think of ourselves as superior, but to nature, we are merely one among many creatures. Just like house sparrows, we, too, play a role in the environment. However, while animals contribute positively, humans often harm nature. We must recognise our smaller role in this vast ecosystem and remain vigilant in protecting the environment.”

Guest of Honour Adyasha Satpathy highlighted the longstanding collaboration between Dharitri and Anchalik Vikash Parishad in promoting environment and wildlife protection initiatives. She noted the importance of involving students, women, and youth in awareness campaigns, emphasising their vital role in shaping a sustainable future.

Dharitri has been actively working towards environment conservation over the years. The organisation has focused on giving priority to those engaged in such efforts, particularly at the grassroots level and recognising the critical roles of trees, animals, and birds in maintaining ecological balance. Dharitri has always remained with the organisations working at grassroots level on environment protection, she said.

Anchalik Vikash Parishad’s efforts to protect house sparrows have been remarkably successful. This initiative has gone beyond a single village, inspiring interest among children and the youth. Stating that such programmes are critical to environment protection at the grassroots level, she urged the Parishad to continue such initiatives.

Chief speaker Rath emphasised the importance of environment conservation and highlighted Ganjam district’s keen interest in it. He noted that Ganjam is rich in biodiversity, but its protection is essential. Citing an example, he said India is home to 1,256 bird species, of which 539 are found in Odisha. Additionally, 236 migratory bird species visit Odisha annually.

The current state of these birds reflects the environmental degradation caused by human activities. He warned that if environment remains unprotected, it will negatively impact everything.

Parishad president Sagar Kumar Patra spoke about the origins of the sparrow conservation campaign, which began at a local get-together. Concerned over the declining visibility of house sparrows, the community initiated this programme. Now, efforts to protect sparrows have spread to several villages, with wooden nest boxes being installed for their safety.

He said that ‘Dharitri’ has been instrumental in the conservation campaign, and its involvement has brought pride to the community. Patra assured that the programme would continue with Dharitri’s support in the future.

Chief Guest Satpathy gave away prizes to individuals working towards environmental conservation, including Durga Madhab Panigrahi, Shivaram Panigrahi of Sabuj Bahini, sand artist Satya Narayan Maharana, snake catcher Ganapati Sahu, and environmentalists B. Arabind Deshibehara, Banamali Pradhan, Ravindra Sahani, and Birendra Goud.

The Chief Executive awarded outstanding student participants in various competitions, including Sheetal Kumar Sahu, Beauty Nayak, Gudli Bhuyan, Jyoti Pradhan, Aditya Bisoi, Aryan Goud, Subhasmita Sahani, Ashis Kumar Bhuyan, Khushi Pradhan, Smruti Sanghamitra Jena, and Chandra Goud.

Secretary Bijendra Majhi delivered a vote of thanks.

PNN