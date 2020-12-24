Malkangiri: Maoists have given call for a day-long bandh across Odisha, December 28, protesting the recent encounter at Alampakka area under ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ in Malkangiri district in which two ultra cadres were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces.

Also read: Undertrial prisoner dies at Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar; son alleges gross neglect

According to a source, a red poster was put up a few days ago by Maoist chief and Andhra-Odisha zonal committee secretary Kailash in this regard. The poster claimed that gunfight between the Maoists and the security forces at Alampakka area was false.

The call for Odisha bandh has been given in protest against the encounter of two unarmed Maoists, the poster had stated.

Releasing an audio clip in this regard, CPI-Maoist Odisha committee spokesperson Sonali said the rebels will give a befitting reply to the deaths of the cadres. Terming the deaths as ‘killings by SOG and DVF jawans’, she warned of destroying the police informers’ network.

The Maoist chief Sonali has released an audio tape in which she condemned the killings and action taken by the security forces.

The outlawed Maoist organisation has rejected Odisha DGP Abhay’s appeal to the red rebels for surrendering before police. She urged people to make the bandh successful by extending their support.

Notably, two Maoists including a woman cadre of the outlawed organisation were gunned down December 13 during an exchange of fire with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel at Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district.

PNN