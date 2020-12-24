Bhubaneswar: In an unfortunate development Wednesday afternoon, an undertrial prisoner has died under mysterious circumstances at the Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar.

According to the jail sources, the deceased prisoner was identified as proprietor of Hotel Solan Inn Kamala Kanta Das. Capital Hospital authorities have declared him dead. However, the reason behind his death is not known so far. His son Kaushik has said that his father was suffering from multiple ailments like kidney and liver diseases.

Notably, the accused was earlier arrested by Kharvela Nagar police in connection with a case of cheating of over Rs 10 lakh.

On the other hand, Kaushik has alleged that though his father was suffering from severe ailments he was not provided with proper medical care, which might have resulted in his untimely death.

By and large his father’s death was caused owing to gross neglect by the jail authorities, Kaushik further alleged demanding a probe.

