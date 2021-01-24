Patiala: Shooting of actor Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Good Luck Jerry was disrupted after a group of farmers held a protest here. The incident took place near Civil Lines here when protesting farmers opposed the filming of the movie. The protesting farmers said that since none of the actors had extended support to their agitation, they will not allow shooting of the film to continue. So shooting of Good Luck Jerry was abandoned Saturday afternoon and there was no resumption Sunday.,

Shouting slogans against Bollywood, protesters lamented that ‘no actor’ extended support to farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.

“We are telling the film industry which is holding its shooting in Punjab to at least speak in favour of farmers. We are agitating against the legislations. So those who use Punjab as a shooting venue must stand with us,” said protester Rajwant Singh Sandhu. Another protester said, “We are opposing Bollywood actors for not extending support to farmers.”

The protesting farmers also slammed the Centre for imposing ‘black laws’ on the farming community.

Some farmers held protest outside the hotel where the film’s crew is staying. A police official said Sunday the protests were peaceful.

Earlier this month, shooting of Good Lucky Jerry had briefly come to a halt at Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib. Then a group of farmers had insisted that Janhvi make a comment on the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Following the incident, the Dhadak actor shared an Instagram Story in support of the farmers. Unlike other posts, Instagram Stories disappear after 24 hours from the time they are published.

“Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognise and value the role that they play in feeding our nation. I hope a resolution is reached soon that benefits the farmers,” Janhvi had written.