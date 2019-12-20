New Delhi: Despite Internet curbs, travel restrictions and freezing cold, hundreds of people thronged the roads Friday outside Jamia Milia Islamia continuing with their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

This was the fifth day of protests outside the university after over 50 students were injured in a police crackdown following violence during a demonstration Sunday.

The protesters, including university students, locals and children, took out small marches carrying posters, banners and Tricolours. Some of them formed human chains on both the sides of the road to ensure that traffic movement was not affected.

In another development the Bhim Army led by its chief Chandrashekhar Azad protested near Jama Masjid against the amended Citizenship Act despite the police not giving the permission for the demonstration. Protesters, carrying the Tricolour raised slogans against the new law.

The Bhim Army was denied permission to carry out a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship law.

Residents of the Jama Masjid area offered roses to senior police officers Friday to show their cooperation with police and convey their message of peace.

This came a day after anti-citizenship law protesters offered roses to security personnel at the Jantar Mantar, saying police can baton charge them as much as they want, but their message is ‘love in return for hatred’.

According to a senior police officer, the locals said that they want peace in the area and will cooperate with the police.

They handed over roses to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa and his additional DCP.

“People in Jama Masjid are cooperating with us and want peace. We are also working towards ensuring the same,” Randhawa told reporters.

