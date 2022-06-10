New Delhi: Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid here after Friday prayers over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. Hundreds of people chanted slogans demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, police said.

A large crowd of people gathered on the steps of the famous mosque. They carried placards and shouted slogans against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP’s media unit. There was heavy security deployment to manage the situation and avoid any untoward incident.

According to senior police officials, the protest was held peacefully on the stairs near gate number one of Jama Masjid. it lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes. The protesters were dispersed from the area later.

“The protest was held near the gate number one of Jama Masjid. We demanded the arrested of Nupur Sharma for her remark on Prophet Mohammad. It was a peaceful protest, and people left the area after a while,” said Akram Qureshi, a resident of the area.

“Nupur Sharma should be arrested. I will keep protesting until she is put behind the bars. How dare she disrespect our religion,” questioned 57-year-old Baba Mastan, who was part of the protest.

Mohammad Fahad (59), a shopkeeper, said, “The protest started at 2.00 pm. They were dispersed by the police within 15-20 minutes. It was a peaceful protest.”

Even after the protesters were dispersed, teams of the police and the CISF continued to be deployed in the area.

The row over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated Sunday. Protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompted the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions. As the row intensified domestically and abroad, the BJP Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Jindal.