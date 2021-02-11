Bhubaneswar: The state government has asked the State Transport Authority (STA) to strengthen enforcement activities to restrict transportation of protruding cargo by trucks and other commercial vehicles as it causes road mishaps.

In a letter to Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, Commerce and Transport secretary Madhu Sudan Padhi said protruding cargo in trucks and commercial vehicles is one of the biggest contributors to road mishaps.

About 8,500 people lost their lives and 21,200 persons were injured in the entire country during 2019 due transportation of protruding cargo. In Odisha, 870 persons killed and 2,110 people were injured due to road mishaps involving overloading, hanging of cargo/passengers in 2019.

Carrying of overloaded cargo is an offence as per the Motor Vehicles Rules and is a non-compounding offence and punishable with imprisonment of not less than six months with fine of not less than Rs 1,000. Therefore, Padhi has directed the Commissioner to ensure strict enforcement throughout the state against protruding cargo.

The government has also requested the Works department and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) state authorities to detect the protruding vehicles at toll plazas.

The authorities also requested to conduct an awareness campaign on the issue of protruding cargo during the National Road Safety Month. The campaign will include organising symposiums on road safety publicity through audio-visual means, training of drivers and others.