Bhubaneswar: As many coastal districts have received deficit rainfall in the monsoon, Samajwadi Party (SP) state unit president Rabindra Nath Behera has urged state government to provide canal water to the farmers for irrigation.

Coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Kendrapara and Jajpur received deficit rainfall. Therefore, there is a drought threat for the farmers, he said. Since the last three weeks, there is no rain and farmers are facing a dry spell. Everything will be lost if it doesn’t rain in the next day or two, he stated.

Behera wrote a letter to Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo demanding supply of canal water through lift irrigation to save the crops. He has urged the minister to convene a high level meeting of the officials and agriculture experts to save the present crop and supply additional seeds for farming activities.

PNN