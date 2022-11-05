Islamabad: A Pakistani lawmaker belonging to Imran Khan’s party who was recently arrested for tweeting against the Army chief Saturday claimed that his wife has received a video featuring both of them in a compromising position.

Azam Khan Swati, 75, a loyalist of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief Khan, was last month arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) but later released on bail after he had criticised General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a tweet.

He later alleged that he was subjected to custodial torture, stripped, and ridiculed.

Addressing a press conference, an emotional Swati burst into tears while narrating to the reporters about his ordeal and said that his wife informed him last night that someone had sent her a video from an unknown number.

“Because the daughters and granddaughters of my country are listening, I cannot say any further,” the Senator said as he burst into tears.

He also revealed that the video was made when he and his wife visited Quetta and accused elements within the establishment for his troubles.

Meanwhile, the FIA has declared that the video was fake and had been the work of a photo shop.

“After the presser by the Senator, proper investigation is needed and he should formally file an application for it,” it said in a statement.

Moments after Swati’s press conference, former prime minister Khan in a tweet condemned what happened with the lawmaker.

“What has happened to Azam Swati at the hands of the state has been a blatant violation of all these (Islamic) values — from being stripped naked to custodial torture and now this video where the privacy of his wife has been violated.

“It is both shocking, despicable, and utterly condemnable. No human being should have to suffer this. I call on the CJP (Chief Justice of Pakistan) to take suo moto notice of this,” he tweeted.

The issue of sending the video to Swati’s wife was condemned across the board while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that it would be probed.

“I condemn it,” he said at a press conference in Lahore.

PTI