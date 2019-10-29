Bengaluru: PUBG Mobile Tuesday shared more information about the cheating detection efforts and implements being developed, including an upgraded anti-cheat system with advanced real-time detection technology.

“We want players to know that we are 100 per cent committed to providing a fair game experience for everyone. We are doing everything possible to keep cheaters out of our game as much as possible. Hundreds of team members are dedicated to this task,” Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Department from Tencent Games, said in a statement.

With focus on creating an enjoyable and fair game experience, PUBG Mobile has disclosed about measures being taken to remove hackers and cheaters from the game.

As the first line of defence, PUBG Mobile’s detection software system scans for suspect software and modified game data. To keep up with the constantly evolving hacking and cheating methods, it employs a huge and ever-expanding library to cross-reference when detecting suspicious software.

Using game observation techniques, the developers identify players using unfair means to gain an advantage over competition.

Additionally, the security team monitors players, reported through the game’s system, to ensure that players using additional software or other means of hacking and cheating are banned.

Recently, PUBG Mobile announced a 10-year ban on players found violating the developer’s gaming standards.