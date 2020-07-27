New Delhi: After the ban of 59 Chinese apps in June, the Indian government has banned 47 more China based apps in the country. In a bid to evade a complete ban, the 47 banned Chinese apps were operating as clones of the earlier banned apps. The list of the 47 Chinese applications will be released soon, sources said. Sources say that gaming app PUBG and smartphone maker Xiaomi are under the lens for examination.

Further, India has also prepared a list of over 250 apps that it will examine for any potential threat to national security caused by user privacy hacks.

As per the government sources, India has drawn up a list of over 250 Chinese apps that are under scanner for any violation of national security and user privacy.

Some top gaming Chinese applications that are a rage across India amongst the young generation are also expected to be banned in the new list that is being drawn up, sources said. The Chinese applications, that are being reviewed, have allegedly been sharing data with the Chinese agencies for a long period of time.

Today’s decision follows after a high-profile ban of 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, as border tensions continue in Ladakh after a violent, fatal face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies. The government said these apps were engaged in activities that were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of India.

A government press release announcing the ban stated: “The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

PNN/Agencies