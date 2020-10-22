Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a list of about 40 officers that are set to be deployed at various zonal offices for management of sanitation during the festivities.

The designated officers shall be responsible for supervising and monitoring various activities of sanitation in their respective wards, said the BMC order. While the order mentioned a range of activities assigned to the officers, the primary task is waste segregation, especially that of home-isolated Covid patients. “The officers should consider door-to-door collection of garbage and segregation of waste at source. The officers were asked to visit commercial establishments in their area and ensure that littering is avoided in and around the places. The officers may impose fine or initiate action for closure of shop if any violation is found,” the order read.

Apart from daily cleaning activities, the civic body would create awareness among people for safe Durga Puja amidst the pandemic. Citing example of Kerala where massive spike was reported after Onam festival, the BMC has requested people to avoid visiting puja pandals and follow Covid norms.

“The designated officers must ensure that community and public toilets in their wards are properly functioning. Regular cleaning of the toilets should be ensured and overcrowding must be avoided. Any violation of the mentioned suggestions will hold the designated officer responsible,” the order added.